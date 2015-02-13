BRIEF-SIM Technology Group says unaudited monthly revenue for April 2017 is HK$187.6 mln
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of april 2017 is approximately hk$187.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 iCom Vision Holding as :
* Said on Thursday Q4 EBITDA was negative at 65,000 czech crowns ($2,690) versus positive 640,000 czech crowns last year
* Q4 net loss was 66,000 czech crowns versus profit of 501,000 czech crowns last year
* Q4 revenue was 0 czech crowns versus 2.2 million czech crowns last year
* There were no business activities in Q4
* Given the results of its performance for the year 2013, to cover the loss from the previous years, company's board of directors decided to sell company's business
* General meeting of shareholders approves an agreement to sell company to Unicorn Systems as, for 1.5 million czech crowns
($1 = 24.1290 Czech crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.