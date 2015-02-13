BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Thursday completion of the refinancing transaction of 175 million euros ($199.9 million) through the execution of a senior secured facility led by Goldman Sachs as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner
* The transaction aimed at the refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the AS Roma SpA and the consequent reorganization of the activities concerning the management and exploitation of the "AS Roma" trademark and its derivations has been successfully concluded
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds