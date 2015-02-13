Feb 13 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Said on Thursday that the trading code of the company would change into RJF from NTC as of Feb. 13

* It is estimated that 935,570,462 shares, issued for the merger exchange between Reig Jofre and Natraceutical, will be admitted to trading on Feb. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

