Germany's Target 2 claims hit another record
FRANKFURT, May 5 Money continued to flow into Germany in April, Bundesbank data showed on Friday, pushing the country's net claims against the rest of the 19-member currency bloc to a new record high.
Feb 16 Eurazeo SA :
* Reported on Sunday it has entered into exclusive discussions with Union InVivo, with a view to purchasing a minority interest as part of a capital increase involving InVivo NSA
* InVivo NSA has five business lines, including complete feed (including domestic animals), premix, ingredients and additives, animal health, and laboratories Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1v3bN3c Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's main stock indexes fell on Friday to fresh three-month lows, posting their fourth weekly loss in a row, as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations hurt risk appetite.