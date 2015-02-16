InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16Macro Games SA :
* Reported on Friday flat Q4 revenue at of 1.0 million zlotys ($273,246)
* Q4 net loss of 121,802 zlotys versus net profit of 122,510 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.6597 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
