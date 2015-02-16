InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 eDreams Odiego SA :
* Expands its offer to Japanese market
* To offer for Japanese customers flights from more than 440 aircraft operators, 550,000 hotels and car rentals
