Feb 16Black Lion Fund SA :

* Reported on Saturday it has sold on Feb. 13 its entire stake in Browar Gontyniec SA to Andrzej Szwarc and Jacek Siwek for a total value of 452,387 zlotys ($123,539)

* The company is also entitled to additional payment if any of the buyers within next 12 months will sell part or entire acquired stake

* In such event, the company will receive a payment of 50 pct of profit from that transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, See also: ($1 = 3.6619 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)