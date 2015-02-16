InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
(Corrects typographical error in dateline)
Feb 16 Browar Gontyniec SA :
* Reported on Saturday that Andrzej Szwarc has increased his stake in the company to 1,713,165 shares equal to 27.69 pct of the share capital from previously held 12,000 shares
* Jacek Siwek has increased his stake in the company to 1,701,165 shares equal to 27.49 pct of the share capital from previously held 16,000 shares
Source text for Eikon: See also:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.