(Corrects typographical error in dateline)

Feb 16 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Reported on Saturday that Andrzej Szwarc has increased his stake in the company to 1,713,165 shares equal to 27.69 pct of the share capital from previously held 12,000 shares

* Jacek Siwek has increased his stake in the company to 1,701,165 shares equal to 27.49 pct of the share capital from previously held 16,000 shares

Source text for Eikon: See also:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)