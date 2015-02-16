InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Veniti SA :
* Said on Saturday that Q4 revenue was 1.8 million zlotys ($491,900) versus 2.2 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q4 net loss of 9,051 zlotys versus profit of 280,906 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6593 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
