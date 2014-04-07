BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Says underlying sales increased by 12 percent in the year ended 31 march 2014
* Says margins will, as expected, be slightly below those achieved in the previous financial year.
* Total sales for the year were 13 percent higher after taking into account the contribution from acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest