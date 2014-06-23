BRIEF-Pia buys back 64,600 shares in April
* Says it bought back 64,600 shares in April for totaling 188.4 million yen
June 23 (Reuters) -
* The board of directors has decided to propose an unchanged gross dividend of eur 1,00 per share to the general meeting of shareholders
* Profit for the financial year 349,8 mln euro
* expect that the economy and the consumer confidence will not recover in the short term and we expect that the fierce competition and price pressure will continue
* FY revenue 8.652,0 mln euro
* FY operating profit 5,3% lower than last year.
* 4.1% revenue growth in a highly competitive and promotional market Further company coverage: ))
* Says it bought back 64,600 shares in April for totaling 188.4 million yen
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.