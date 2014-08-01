BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
Aug 1 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Chairman - see Zambia and KCM as our copper and cobalt anchor for future African growth
* Can assure you we have paid our fair share of taxes in Zambia (and around world) and we welcome any scrutiny of that
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago