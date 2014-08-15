BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
August 15 Royal Unibrew A/S
* Said on Wednesday Q2 net revenue amounted to DKK 1.73 billion vs DKK 1.04 billion
* Said Q2 EBITDA amounted to DKK 395 million vs DKK 189 million
* Said previously announced 2014 earnings outlook is adjusted upwards
* Sees 2014 net revenue of DKK 5.95-6.10 billion
* Sees 2014 EBITDA of DKK 1.09-1.14 billion
* Sees 2014 EBIT of DKK 790-840 million
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.