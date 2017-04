Oct 9 N Brown Group Plc

* Group revenue down 0.6 percent to 407.3 million stg

* Profit before taxation at 42.7 million stg, 3.2 percent lower than last year

* Like-For-Like sales, excluding newly opened stores, were 0.5% lower

* Board now expects pre-tax profit outturn for the group this year to be in the range of 88 million stg to 92 million stg