Nov 13 UTV Media :
* Group revenue for 9 months to end sept 84.7 million stg
versus 77.4 million stg
* In first nine months of 2014, more positive economic
conditions in both uk and ireland helped to generate group
revenue growth of 9 pct; Radio GB revenues grew by 15 pct
* Strong revenue growth enabled us to reduce net debt by 3.2
mln stg to 45.9 mln stg
* Group revenue growth has eased in Q4 to 3 pct, with
further strengthening in sterling, reduction in government
television advertising in Northern Ireland
* Continuing uncertainty around budgetary constraints in
northern ireland assembly will provide some headwind in
television advertising in early part of 2015
