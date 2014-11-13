Nov 13 UTV Media :

* Group revenue for 9 months to end sept 84.7 million stg versus 77.4 million stg

* In first nine months of 2014, more positive economic conditions in both uk and ireland helped to generate group revenue growth of 9 pct; Radio GB revenues grew by 15 pct

* Strong revenue growth enabled us to reduce net debt by 3.2 mln stg to 45.9 mln stg

* Group revenue growth has eased in Q4 to 3 pct, with further strengthening in sterling, reduction in government television advertising in Northern Ireland

* Continuing uncertainty around budgetary constraints in northern ireland assembly will provide some headwind in television advertising in early part of 2015