Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
Dec 18 EIS Eczacibasi Ilac :
* Said on Wednesday raises capital of its unit EIP Eczacibasi Ilac Pazarlama to TRY 47.6 million ($20.35 million) from TRY 1.6 million
* Said capital increase will be finalized by Jan 31, 2015
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.