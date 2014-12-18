Dec 18 EIS Eczacibasi Ilac :

* Said on Wednesday raises capital of its unit EIP Eczacibasi Ilac Pazarlama to TRY 47.6 million ($20.35 million) from TRY 1.6 million

* Said capital increase will be finalized by Jan 31, 2015

($1 = 2.3387 liras)