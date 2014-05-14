(corrects spelling to Royal)
PARIS May 14 French Environment Minister
Segolene Royal criticised her male colleagues on Wednesday,
calling them "cocksure machos" who treat her with contempt.
Angry with the resurgence in parliament of an environment
tax she wants to bury, Royal, who made a political comeback when
she was named minister in March, used a magazine interview to
accuse her male colleagues of being patronizing.
"If they think they can muzzle me, they're mistaken. Yes, I
do speak my mind. This is my right and I will defend it whatever
happens," Royal, the former partner of President Francois
Hollande and mother of his four children, said in the Paris
Match interview.
She denounced a political class she said "was mostly
composed of cocksure machos".
Royal, who was first an environment minister 22 years ago
and was her Socialist Party's unsuccessful candidate in the 2007
presidential race, is an experienced operator but has a
reputation as a poor team-player.
In the interview, she criticised Finance Minister Michel
Sapin for siding with a parliament committee which proposed to
maintain plans for the controversial green tax on trucks - a
line she has opposed.
Royal said Sapin had hidden his close ties to the chairman
of that committee. "I had to discover this by chance," she said.
She told reporters the government would take a decision on
the tax next month.
Hollande's previous government suspended the planned
environmental tax on trucks in October after violent protests in
the western Brittany region against the planned levy on heavy
goods vehicles which was set to bring in about 1 billion euros
per year to help finance mostly rail projects.
In the Paris Match interview, Royal also made comments that
put her at odds with Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg on
cash-strapped engineer group Alstom.
The offer made by U.S. conglomerate General Electric
to take over Alstom's power arm was "a very good opportunity,"
she said in comments that appeared to counter Montebourg's push
for a European tie-up with Germany's Siemens.
The government of Prime Minister Manuel Valls, appointed on
March 31 after the ruling Socialists' defeat in local elections,
was meant to put an end to frequent squabbles among ministers in
Hollande's first government, which was led since his 2012
election by Jean-Marc Ayrault.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Julien
Ponthus; Editing by Angus MacSwan)