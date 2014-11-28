(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 28 French consumer spending
unexpectedly fell in October, heaping further bad news on the
euro zone's second-largest economy after unemployment hit a
fresh record high.
Spending shrunk 0.9 percent in October after a 0.5 percent
contraction in September, confounding expectations of a small
rebound as households did not turn heaters on because of
warmer-than-usual temperatures.
A separate set of data by the INSEE official statistics
office showed that producer prices fell by 0.2 percent
month-on-month, also in October, adding to evidence that
inflation pressures are largely absent.
A Reuters poll of 11 economists had forecast on average that
spending rose by 0.3 percent in October.
Consumer spending has been volatile for the past few months,
with rebounds often alternating with contractions as consumers
fail to play their traditional role as the motor of growth in
the stagnant French economy.
Spending on energy fell to its lowest level since 1997,
while spending on manufactured goods was largely stable.
The jobless increase in October was the biggest monthly rise
since February, data showed on Thursday, with 3,460,900 now
unemployed in mainland France, a major drag on the already
record-low popularity of President Francois Hollande.
Industry and consumer sentiment surveys have this week shown
a slight improvement of morale in November.
For full details and data from INSEE: here
For consumer spending and morale graphic: link.reuters.com/pef35s
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Yann Le
Guernigou; editing by Mark John)