Oct 10 (Reuters) -

Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corp, appointed Chris O'Shea as head of reinsurance claims.

O' Shea, who has 17 years of experience in technical claims handling, is currently VP, head of claims, London, for Ariel Syndicate 1910.

He will oversee a portfolio of claims including those from the reinsurance teams based in London, Singapore and Latin America. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)