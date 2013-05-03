BRIEF-Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
SEOUL May 3 Seoul shares rose on Friday as sentiment was boosted by the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to an all-time low 0.5 percent, with gains in automakers and brokerages helping.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,965.71 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results