WASHINGTON, March 23 Former MF Global
executive Edith O'Brien said in an October 2011 email that CEO
Jon Corzine gave her "direct instructions" to transfer $200
million of customer funds to an overseas account, according to a
congressional memo released on Friday.
The memo was released in advance of a House Financial
Services subcommittee hearing scheduled next week on the
collapse of brokerage MF Global and the continued search for
missing customer funds. The committee this week subpoenaed
O'Brien to appear before the panel.
The $200 million transfer in customer funds from a JPMorgan
account was made to cover a $175 million overdraft in
one of MF Global's accounts in London, the memo said.
Steven Goldberg, a spokesman for Jon Corzine, declined
immediate comment.