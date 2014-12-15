UPDATE 1-Japan manufacturers' mood rises to pre-financial crisis level - Reuters Tankan
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan (Adds analyst quote on yen)
Dec 15 Tikehau Capital Group appointed Ben Rothberg and Christoph Steffan as credit analysts in London, effective Dec. 1.
Rothberg joins Tikehau from Credit Industriel et Commerical(CIC), where he worked as part of the acquisition finance team. Steffan most recently worked in the credit lending department of Morgan Stanley.
Both analysts report to Rodolfo Caceres, head of credit research. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan (Adds analyst quote on yen)
SAO PAULO, April 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered two subsidiaries of Brazilian phone company Oi SA to begin bankruptcy proceedings, giving some creditors a new form of leverage for their fight in Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy case.