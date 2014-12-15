Dec 15 Tikehau Capital Group appointed Ben Rothberg and Christoph Steffan as credit analysts in London, effective Dec. 1.

Rothberg joins Tikehau from Credit Industriel et Commerical(CIC), where he worked as part of the acquisition finance team. Steffan most recently worked in the credit lending department of Morgan Stanley.

Both analysts report to Rodolfo Caceres, head of credit research. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)