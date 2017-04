Nov 24 Renaissance Capital, a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Dmitry Gladkov as managing director and head of debt capital market products.

Gladkov will oversee strategy and the managing of debt capital market product portfolios across the EEMEA region.

Gladkov previously worked in emerging markets with J.P. Morgan as head of debt capital markets for Russia and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan)