LONDON Oct 23 Britvic Plc

* Full year revenue increased by 2.4 percent

* Now expect that full year ebit will be marginally ahead of top end of our previous guidance range of £148m to £156m and well ahead of last year

* As expected q4 group revenue declined, down 4.0% on previous year, against a strong comparator in 2013 when q4 revenue grew by 12.8%.

* In each of our european markets soft drinks category declined in q4 as a result of poor weather, particularly in july and august

* Anticipate that prevailing challenging market conditions will continue for some time. Nevertheless, we look forward with confidence to further earnings growth in 2015