Sept 11 British meat packing company Hilton Food Group Plc's reported a flat profit for the first half of the year as higher meat prices weighed on the company.

The company, whose clients include food retailers such as Tesco and Ahold, also said that it expects full-year profit to remain flat as consumers hold back on spending and high meat prices crimp its margins.

The company said pre-tax profit for 28 weeks to July 15 fell marginally to 12.53 million pounds ($20.06 million) from 12.56 million pounds a year earlier.

Hilton Food, which generates over three-fourths of its revenue outside the United Kingdom, said profit for the first half was also hit by weakness in some European currencies.

Revenue grew 9 percent to 543 million pounds, while volumes increased 10 percent.

The company raised its interim dividend to 3.4 pence per share from 3.1 pence a year earlier.

The Cambridgeshire, Britain-based company's shares, which have risen 9 percent this year, closed at 297.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.