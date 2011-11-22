GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia lags Wall Street's record run, wary of Fed plans
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
MUMBAI BUREAU
NEWS ROOM +91-22 6636 9000
FAX +91-22 3040 0212
DELHI BUREAU
NEWS ROOM +91-11-5178-1000
FAX +91-11-5178-1010
------
REUTERS KARACHI
NEWS ROOM +92-21-568-5192
SWITCHBOARD +92-21-568-5814 or 568-5815
FAX +92-21-567-3428
ISLAMABAD BUREAU
NEWS ROOM +92-51-280-0155 OR 280-0156
FAX +92-51-280-0157
------
REUTERS COLOMBO
NEWS ROOM +94-11-237-5906 or 237-5905
FAX +94-11-237-5909
------
REUTERS DHAKA
NEWS ROOM +880-2-861-9749 or 861-4088
FAX +880-2-831-2976
------
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
Jun 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------