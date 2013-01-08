BRIEF-Unity Investments says entered into placing agreement with China Sky Securities
* Company and China Sky Securities entered into placing agreement
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has set initial guidance of 165bp over US Treasuries for an upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today.
June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of more than 300 lawsuits against Pfizer Inc , which alleged that its antidepressant Zoloft caused cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy.