BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects the deal's value converted to dollars in the body of the brief)
Dec 18 01Cyberaton SA :
* Signs 84 contracts for delivery of photovoltaic installations for households worth over 3.3 million zlotys ($953,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR