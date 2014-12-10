BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
Dec 10 01Cyberaton SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that Jerzy Dmochowski and Jedwab Polski Sp. z o.o. sold 207,117 shares of the company
* Following transaction, Jerzy Dmochowski and Jedwab Polski Sp. z o.o. own 7.37 pct stake (or 330,347 shares) in the company
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016