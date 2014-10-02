BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds
* Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds
Oct 2 01Cyberaton SA :
* Says signs 100 contracts for photovoltaic installation for households of the total capacity of over 0.67 MW
* Says the revenue from the contracted works is over 4,290,000 zlotys
April 18 Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low after posting their biggest percentage drop in four months, as investors returning from their holiday break had their first chance to react to escalating tensions over North Korea.