March 24 Spain's Telefonica

* Says has reached definitive agreement to sell its British O2 unit to Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.24 billion), after preliminary deal outlined in January

* Says deal dependent on obtaining regulatory approval and waivers on change of control clauses

* Says these conditions need to be met by Sept. 30 2016 at latest Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6724 pounds) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)