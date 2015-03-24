BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Spain's Telefonica
* Says has reached definitive agreement to sell its British O2 unit to Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.24 billion), after preliminary deal outlined in January
* Says deal dependent on obtaining regulatory approval and waivers on change of control clauses
* Says these conditions need to be met by Sept. 30 2016 at latest Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6724 pounds) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer