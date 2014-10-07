BRIEF-Shenzhen Genvict Technologies issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2pTb2bG (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Oct 7 1000mercis SA :
* H1 net income 3.3 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 21.5 million euros versus 20 million euros last year
* Opens unit in Dubai
* Opened office in Palo Alto, California Source text: bit.ly/1y1KS7X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: