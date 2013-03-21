The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of Yakub Memon, the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai bombings that killed 257 people, TV channels reported.

The apex court reduced the death sentences of ten others to life imprisonment, NDTV and Times Now channels said.

At least 257 people were killed in 13 blasts at several Mumbai landmarks, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, a popular cinema and two crowded markets.

The bombings, police say, were carried out at the behest of gangster Dawood Ibrahim to avenge the destruction of an ancient mosque by Hindu zealots in 1992 and subsequent riots in which many Muslims were killed. A special anti-terrorism court had convicted 100 people in the attacks.