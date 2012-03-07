KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Wednesday it acquired Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81 billion)

The government-owned strategic development company said it signed a definitive agreement last Friday on the equity purchase, and that the transaction is now subject to customary financing and regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition signals the first step towards fulfilling 1MDB's strategic intent towards fulfilling the country's long-term energy security," 1MDB CEO Shahrol Halmi said in a statement.

($1 = 3.0250 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)