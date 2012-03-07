KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Wednesday it acquired Malaysian
tycoon Ananda Krishnan's Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd for 8.5
billion ringgit ($2.81 billion)
The government-owned strategic development company said it
signed a definitive agreement last Friday on the equity
purchase, and that the transaction is now subject to customary
financing and regulatory approvals.
"The acquisition signals the first step towards fulfilling
1MDB's strategic intent towards fulfilling the country's
long-term energy security," 1MDB CEO Shahrol Halmi said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.0250 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)