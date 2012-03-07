KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 State-owned
strategic development firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said
on Wednesday it had acquired Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's
Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81
billion)
1Malaysia said in a statement it had signed a definitive
agreement last Friday on the equity purchase, and that the
transaction is now subject to customary financing and regulatory
approvals.
"The acquisition signals the first step towards fulfilling
1MDB's strategic intent towards fulfilling the country's
long-term energy security," 1MDB CEO Shahrol Halmi said in a
statement.
"We are attracted to the strong operating track record of
Tanjong Energy, its well-diversified portfolio of quality
assets, its strong in-house capabilities and the potential for
new growth both here and abroad," he added.
Shahrol said 1MDB aimed to "enhance the capacity of Tanjong
Energy as a leading emerging market independent power producer."
Krishnan, reckoned by Forbes to have assets of $9.5 billion,
owns his power assets through Tanjong Energy, which owns and
operates eight power plants and has investments in five in
Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the United
Arab Emirates, with a total net generating capacity of 3,951 MW.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that Krishnan was near a deal
to sell his $3 billion worth of power assets to government
company as he seek to shed risky businesses.
1Malaysia said in a statement that Goldman Sachs
advised it on the purchase. Standard Chartered is
advising the seller.