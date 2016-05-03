* Ringgit bondholders see no reason to enforce cross-default
rights
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, May 3 (IFR) - Beleaguered 1Malaysia Development
won some welcome respite last week after local
investors said they would take no action on a cross default on
M$7.4bn (US$1.89bn) of ringgit-denominated bonds.
Market sources said major bondholders, holding about a
quarter of the M$5bn government-guaranteed 5.75 percent due
2039s, were unlikely to accelerate the bonds after the
state-owned fund triggered a cross default last Monday,
following a missed coupon on notes of $1.75 billion, carrying a
guarantee from an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.
"We are on the same page," said one bondholder. "We will not
call for an acceleration of the bond."
Investors holding 75 percent of the bonds will need to call
for an acceleration of payment in order to force early
redemption - a move that will challenge 1MDB's restructuring
efforts. With around 25 percent already on board, and other
bondholders either state-owned or seeing nothing to gain from
rocking the boat, that is highly unlikely to happen.
"There are big investors in the bonds, such as state-owned
funds like Kumpulan Wang Persaraan and Kumpulan Wang Simpanan
Pekerja," said another investor, who does not hold 1MDB bonds.
"They won't make a call on the bonds."
Other parties are showing less patience. Bank Negara
Malaysia, the central bank, fined the fund an unspecified amount
on Thursday and is demanding that 1MDB repatriate fund from
abroad by May 30. These funds are related to a total of US$1.8bn
of foreign transfers that BNM had approved between 2009 and
2011, and then revoked in October last year.
Last Monday, 1MDB failed to pay a $50.3 million coupon on a
$1.75 billion 5.75 percent 2022 1MDB bond with a guarantee from
International Petroleum Investment Co. It said this had
triggered cross defaults on the 5.75 percent 2039s and
subsidiary Bandar Malaysia's series of bonds amounting to 2.4
billion ringgit.
Investors in the Bandar Malaysia notes are also not expected
to call for an acceleration of the bonds.
The cross defaults did not affect a 800 million ringgit loan
from the Social Security Organisation, but could instead be
impacted by the "material adverse effect" clause, 1MDB said.
That loan also carries a federal government guarantee.
There is no cross default on the remaining $1.75 bilion 5.99
percent bond via 1MDB Energy and the $3 billion 4.4 percent bond
via 1MDB Global Investments.
1MDB said it had sufficient funds to pay the interest, but
was withholding payment as its stance was that IPIC had the
obligation to do so.
"Until IPIC accepts that all obligations have been met, 1MDB
is obliged to withhold payments and will seek legal recourse and
resolution," the statement said.
Dispute
The dispute between IPIC and 1MDB arose after the Abu Dhabi fund
said it was still owed $1.1 billion and would cancel a 2015
agreement to service interest payments on $3.5 billion of 1MDB
bonds it had guaranteed.
IPIC said last Monday it would make the $50.3 million
interest payment only after 1MDB defaulted on its payment
obligations - in line with its original guarantee. As a result,
it will have 10 days to cure the default, which means investors
will find out by May 9 if IPIC makes good on its promise.
1MDB, however, maintains that it has made the $1.1 billion
payment to a British Virgin Islands-incorporated entity, called
Aabar Investments PJS Limited, but IPIC says that the company
has no connection with itself or Aabar Investments PJS, in which
IPIC holds a 98 percent stake.
Meanwhile, the trustees of the ringgit bonds are believed to
be preparing documents in anticipation of 1MDB's move to seek
bondholder consent to waive the cross default.
"There is no point in accelerating the bond now as doing
that will mean we get back our investments at par," said the
bondholder. "We will lose any premium from where the bond is
trading now."
This will give breathing space to Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak, who has faced calls to resign over 1MDB's debt
woes. Najib founded the fund, which was transformed from
Terranganu Investment Authority in 2009. Najib is also chairman
of 1MDB's board of advisers.
News of the cross default did not dent the ringgit bond due
2039s, which were trading at a cash price of around 110-111. The
sovereign's five-year credit default swaps climbed around 5bp
when 1MDB reported the cross default on Monday, but have since
been range-bound at around 161bp-169bp.
The outstanding US dollar bonds due March 2023 were lower on
Thursday at 87.3/87.6 against 89.4/89.7 last Monday.
1MDB said it had updated bondholders on the developments. It
had also briefed them of its "successful rationalisation plan"
to meet its debt obligations. The ongoing plan involves the sale
of the Edra Global Energy power assets, the sale of land at
Bandar Malaysia and a debt-for-asset swap agreed with IPIC.
If local investors appear comfortable with 1MDB's credit
risk for the moment, rating agencies are less sanguine about the
outlook for the sovereign.
Moody's said contingent liabilities could crystallise on
Malaysia's government balance sheet, which was a credit negative
for the sovereign. It estimated that the default could lead to
contingent liabilities that would add up to around 2.5 percent
of Malaysia's gross domestic product.
Fitch said the developments would not have an immediate
impact on Malaysia's sovereign ratings.
"More broadly, Fitch believes (the) developments reflect
Malaysia's relative weak governance standard, which the agency
has cited as a weakness in the credit profile," said Fitch's
sovereign ratings associate director, Sagarika Chandra.
Attention will now turn to the IPIC-guaranteed 5.99 percent
notes due 2022, on which a coupon payment is due on May 11.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)