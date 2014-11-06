* Net loss of around $200 mln after a profit a year earlier

By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) slid into the red in the last financial year on a sharp increase in borrowing costs, delivering a weak set of accounts ahead of a planned $3 billion IPO for its power assets.

The fund is expected to file for the IPO in the near future, bankers have said, as it seeks to cut down on the $12.6 billion in debt it has racked up with its power plant purchases.

A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private investment vehicle, 1MDB is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. But it has been heavily criticised for its debt burden, investment decisions as well as high fees paid to Goldman Sachs for handling its bond issues.

It made a net loss of 665.4 million ringgit ($200 million) in the year ended in March, which compares with a profit of 778.2 million ringgit a year earlier.

Last year's profit was largely due to a hefty revaluation of property assets without which it would have made a loss of 1.85 billion ringgit.

Borrowings in the past financial year grew 16 percent to 41.9 billion ringgit, with interest payments on regular and Islamic bonds jumping 48 percent to 2.4 billion ringgit.

But 1MDB, which owns some 16 power and desalination plants in six countries, argued that its investments will be justified in the longer-term and noted that revenue had jumped 64 percent to 4.3 billion ringgit.

"We are confident that the high quality nature of the assets acquired and projects secured will drive the business forward and ensure its growth," Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman said in a statement.

Separate accounts for 1MDB Energy Ltd, the unit which will be listed, have yet to be filed for the last financial year.

REPUTATIONAL WOES

The government is aiming for a listing in January and will retain a stake of at least 20 percent in the energy unit, sources have told Breakingviews, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The IPO plans have been delayed several times, according to bankers, as the fund has had to restructure loans and as it bidded - ultimately successfully - to build a new domestic coal-fired power plant.

Analysts have said that gaining more investor credibility will be key to the success of the IPO.

Just last week, 1MDB issued a lengthy statement to "clear the air" reiterating its arguments to criticisms of the fund's debt levels and investment decisions taken up in the media and in parliament.

1MDB also announced in its accounts that it has partially redeemed some of 7.2 billion ringgit of funds parked in a Cayman Islands company - which had also been a target of complaints - and that it would redeem the rest by the end of November.

The prime minister has sought to counter worries that the 1MDB's heavy debt load has left the government too exposed, saying last month that the state guarantees only 5.8 billion ringgit of the fund's debt.

1MDB also disclosed that Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments in September cancelled an option to subscribe to up to 49 percent of two of 1MDB's wholly-owned units. 1MDB's compensation for the termination will depend on the final valuation of its energy assets being listed, it said. ($1 = 3.3340 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)