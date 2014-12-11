KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysia's sovereign wealth
fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd, has postponed the
sale of up to 8.4 billion ringgit ($2.41 billion) of Islamic
bonds to 2015, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The delay comes as the state fund, known as 1MDB, is seeking
an extension of up to two months on the construction of a $3.2
billion power plant project it won with partner Mitsui & Co Ltd
in February.
"The process (bond issuance) will resume as soon as new
timing is confirmed, subject to the Energy Commission's
approval, of course," one of the people briefed on the matter
said.
The two people declined to be named because they were not
authorised to speak on the matter. Officials with 1MDB declined
to comment.
The bonds were expected to be issued in November or December
and would have been the largest sukuk deal in the world this
year. The first three quarters of 2014 saw $99.3 billion worth
of sukuk issued, a quarter higher than last year's levels, data
compiled by Thomson Reuters shows.
Once issued, the proceeds from the bonds will be used to
fund the construction of the greenfield 2,000 megawatt
coal-fired power plant in the state of Negeri Sembilan.
($1 = 3.4870 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Alan Raybould)