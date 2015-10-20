Oct 20 1st Advantage Mortgage, the mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer, said Jeff Slater has joined the company as executive vice president.

Slater, who will be based at the company headquarters in Lombard, Illinois, will also take on the role of senior vice president of mortgage lending.

In addition to origination activities, Slater will focus on the implementation of new growth strategies, technologies and sales management tactics across the country.

Slater was previously regional manager at a national mortgage banker and is also former founder and president of the Chicago-based company Bancgroup Mortgage. (Reporting by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)