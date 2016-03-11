(Corrects company name in headline to add dropped word '1st') March 10 1st Century Bancshares Inc : * Oklahoma City-based Midfirst Bank and Los Angeles-based 1st Century Bank announce agreement to merge * Says deal for $11.22 per share * Merger, expected to close in second half of 2016, has been approved by boards of directors of both banks and holding companies * 1st century Bancshares Chairman Alan Rothenberg will serve as chairman of 1st Century Bank unit and Jason Dinapoli to lead unit as CEO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage