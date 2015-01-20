(Repeats without change to text)
JAKARTA Jan 20 Indonesia's biggest
telecommunication operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
said on Tuesday it had cancelled its plan to acquire
New Zealand's 2 Degrees Mobile Ltd due to a disagreement on
price.
Telkom had previously planned to acquire a stake of between
25 percent and 30 percent in 2 Degrees, domestic media reported
in November last year.
Telkom is looking for partnership opportunities with
telecommunication operators in several countries, especially in
Asia and the Middle East, this year, Telkom said in a stock
exchange filing on Tuesday, in response to a query from the
bourse.
It did not give further details.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)