NEW DELHI India's export growth may face difficulties in the calendar year 2012, Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said on Monday.

India's December exports rose an estimated annual 6.7 percent to $25 billion, while the full year 2011-12 exports are seen at $300 billion.

Indian exporters, however, have struggled in recent months, in the face of economic turbulence in the European Union, which is India's biggest trade partner.

Khullar also added that he would be happy if exports were to grow about 20 percent in 2012-13.

