Reuters Market Eye - TOP FIVE THEMES FOR INDIAN STOCKS IN 2013:
*Acronyms in fiscal and economic reforms: GAAR, GST, STT
* Disinvestment and IPOs: BSE listing could be key
* FIIs vs DIIs: As FII positions become overweight, lack of DII buying would spell trouble
* Valuations and earnings: Not far from historic averages of 15-16 times; earnings to grow 9-10 percent
* Cyclicals to overtake defensives and interest rate-sensitives? Watch global economy, domestic consumer
TOP FIVE THEMES FOR INDIAN DEBT IN 2013:
* Bull-steepening potential on RBI rate cuts
* Call rates to stay above repo rate, OIS inverted in continued liquidity squeeze
* With CRR at near historic lows, OMOs may remain liquidity tool
* Fiscal, economic reforms may be undone by populist 2013/14 budget
* Bond market reforms: withholding taxes, FII limits will be key
TOP FIVE THEMES FOR INDIAN FX IN 2013:
* RBI's interest rate cuts may support
* RBI FX reserves at 6-7 months' import cover
* Global risk and outlook for euro, dollar
* Current account deficit/balance of payments: structural or cyclical?
* FII flows: strong stock buying in 2012 sets up prospect of falling inflows
