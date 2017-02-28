(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rongteng 2017-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust here HONG KONG/BEIJING, February 28 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年2月24日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1019491">Fitch Assigns Expected First-Time Rating to SAIC-GMAC Finance's Rongteng 2017-1 惠誉评级已为融腾2017年第一期个人汽车抵押贷款资产支持证券化信托（融腾2017-1）的汽车贷款抵押固定票据证券授予首次预期评级。此次发行的证券基础资产由上汽通 用汽车金融有限责任公司（上汽通用汽车金融）发放的个人汽车抵押贷款组成，该公司是中国的首家汽车金融公司，由上海汽车集团股份有限公司持股55%、通用汽车公司（通用汽 车，BBB-/正面）持股45%。这是上汽通用汽车金融的首单由惠誉评级的汽车贷款资产支持证券化（ABS）交易，也是该公司在中国的第八笔汽车贷款ABS交易。 评级如下： 34.48亿人民币的优先级证券的评级：‘AA(EXP)sf’，展望稳定 5.52亿人民币的次级证券的评级：'NR(EXP)sf' 本次证券将由中粮信托有限责任公司（中粮信托）作为融腾2017-1的受托人发行。截至初始起算日2016年11月底，抵押资产池中共有72,875笔个人汽车抵押贷款应 收账款，总余额为40亿元人民币。 关键评级驱动因素 压力倍数与评级相称：惠誉预计上汽通用汽车金融资产池在整个交易存续期间的累计违约率为1.5%。基于汽车金融在中国的有限历史（未经历一个完整经济周期），以及惠誉预计 相对于成熟市场相同评级的证券化资产而言，新兴市场的证券化资产通常面临更高的压力，惠誉针对AAsf评级的违约率采用6.0倍的压力倍数。惠誉对回收率的预期限制为15 %，并在压力环境中进一步减少50%。 强劲的资产池特征：截止到初始起算日（2016年11月30日），加权平均初始抵押率为63%。该资产池的初始加权平均贷款合同期限为36个月，且加权平均贷款账龄为10 个月。该资产池的资产分散度较高——截止到起算日最大单一债务人集中度敞口为未偿还本息余额的0.01%。 发起人和贷款服务机构经验丰富：上汽通用汽车金融是中国资产证券化市场上经验丰富的发起人。该公司在2008年成为首家发行汽车贷款ABS交易的非银行金融机构，并且在这 之后已经累计发行7笔汽车贷款ABS交易。上汽通用汽车金融在中国个人汽车贷款行业拥有12年以上的丰富经验，惠誉相信上汽通用汽车金融是具有实力的发起人及贷款服务机构 。 行业前景及主权评级上限：根据资产池的特点，惠誉认为该资产池的资产前景稳定。惠誉预计2017年中国的失业率和国内生产总值增长率将分别为4.1%和6.4%，2018 年分别为4.1%和5.7%。由于中国的资产证券化市场发展处于早期阶段且国家评级上限为‘A+’，所以惠誉将中国结构融资交易评级的上限定为‘AAsf’。 预期评级敏感性 如果违约频率和违约贷款损失率增加且超出预期，则这种情况可能会导致高于惠誉假设的基准损失水平，并可能会让惠誉对某些证券采取负面评级行动调整。因此惠誉评估了评级相对 交易存续期内总体违约水平上升和回收率降低的敏感性。 分析发现，优先级证券的评级仅在惠誉设定的严重违约情景即基准违约率增加100%（其他因素不变），才会受到影响，下调至‘A+sf’。优先级证券的评级对基准回收率受压 而其他因素不变的情景并不敏感，回收率下降至0%的情景下，评级仍可以达到‘AAsf’。 美国证监会17G-10条所规定的第三方尽职调查的使用 在此次评级中，惠誉没有收到或审阅ABS尽职调查-15E表格。 陈述、保证和执行机制 请参见下方“相关研究”中的附录部分，了解有关发行文件中所披露的该交易的陈述、保证和执行机制（RW&Es）以及有关基础资产池的信息。附录中还包括对该RW&Es与惠 誉认为的该资产类型典型条款的比较，详见2016年5月31日发布的特别报告《全球结构性融资交易中的陈述、保证和执行机制》。 数据的充分性 在交易完成之前，惠誉评估了第三方对资产池信息进行评估的结果，认为没有影响评级分析的发现。 在交易完成之前，惠誉对上汽通用汽车金融的发放贷款文件的一小部分样本进行了审阅，认为所审阅文件中包含的信息与发起人的政策和做法以及向惠誉提供的有关资产池的其他信息 充分一致。 总体而言，惠誉对资产池信息的评估是基于其按照适用评级方法开展的评级分析，表明评估是充分可靠的。 关键评级驱动因素和预期评级敏感性的详情请参见今日发布的预售报告《融腾2017年第一期个人汽车抵押贷款资产支持证券化信托》。 信息来源 以下信息用于分析： - 上汽通用汽车金融提供的截至2016年11月30日的资产池每一笔贷款数据 - 上汽通用汽车金融于2016年12月提供的贷款表现数据 - 上汽通用汽车金融于2016年12月提供的资本结构和结构特征信息 - 发行人的法律顾问金杜律师事务所提供的交易文件 - 上汽通用汽车金融于2017年1月提供的法律意见和承诺函。 发行人已告知惠誉，评级分析中所使用的相关基本信息并非全部为公开信息。 联系人： 首席分析师 Grace Li（李佳蕙） 联席董事 +852 2263 9936 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 第二分析师 Kan Zhou（周侃） 联席董事 +8610 8517 2112 评级委员会主席 Ben McCarthy 董事总经理 +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured Finance Transactions (pub. 16 Jun 2016) here Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001