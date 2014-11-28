Nov 28 203 Web Group publ AB :

* Says proposes a convertible bond issue of 12 million crowns with possibility of an overallotment option of up to 3 million crowns with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Says proposed conditions are a term of 3 years, with 10 pct interest and a redemption price of 15 Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marta Frackowiak)