BRIEF-Tessi FY net income group share rises to 30.2 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 30.2 million ($32.30 million) versus EUR 22.9 million year ago
Nov 28 203 Web Group publ AB :
* Says proposes a convertible bond issue of 12 million crowns with possibility of an overallotment option of up to 3 million crowns with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Says proposed conditions are a term of 3 years, with 10 pct interest and a redemption price of 15 Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marta Frackowiak)
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)