By Caroline Humer and Julie Steenhuysen
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Oct 21 Consumer genetics
testing company 23andMe said on Wednesday it was relaunching its
personal DNA testing service with a limited menu of tests that
have won the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The announcement is a major step for the company, which in
2013 was ordered by the FDA to stop selling its Personal Genome
Service because the regulatory agency had not approved the
tests, which the company was offering directly to consumers.
The Personal Genome Service, launched in 2007, analyzed a
broad menu of genetic links to disease, including a
predisposition to breast and ovarian cancer, certain heart
conditions and Alzheimer's.
The relaunched service will offer FDA-approved tests that
show whether an individual carries genes associated with 36
different disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, that could be
passed on to a child.
But Dr. Cecile Janssens, a professor of epidemiology at
Emory University in Atlanta, said the company still is not
testing for the diseases that raised the most concerns for
consumers in the past.
These included tests for predisposition to common diseases
such as heart attack, asthma and hip fractures, for which
lifestyle factors are often more important, Janssens said.
The company also does not test for high-risk genetic
variants such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 for breast and ovarian cancer
and APOE for Alzheimer's, and it does not include
pharmacogenetic testing.
23andMe said it is still working with the FDA for approval
of those additional tests.
23andMe already offers tests for inherited genetic risks and
drug response in other countries such as the United Kingdom,
Canada and Sweden.
"There's more work ahead on the other areas but I'm
optimistic," 23andMe co-founder and Chief Executive Anne
Wojcicki said in an interview.
The new service, available beginning on Wednesday, will
allow healthy people to see if they carry a genetic variant
related to 36 hereditary conditions. Apart from cystic fibrosis,
they include sickle cell anemia, Tay-Sachs disease and beta
thalassemia.
The service also provides non-medical details on traits like
freckles or hair curliness as well as lactose intolerance.
Priced at $199, the service comes about eight months after
U.S. regulators approved 23andMe's carrier screening test for
Bloom Syndrome, a disorder that causes short stature and a
predisposition to cancer.
With that approval, the FDA said it was reclassifying
carrier screening tests of this type as Class II medical
devices, and would no longer require premarket approval, which
involves clinical trials, the agency said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Companies seeking approval for similar tests still need to
fulfill other requirements, including providing consumers with
information on how to gain access to a board-certified
geneticist to provide genetic counseling. Each test must also be
backed by peer-reviewed science.
Carrier tests are generally ordered by physicians for
healthy people considering having families and are not used to
assess an individual's personal risk for disease.
Healthy individuals who are carriers have inherited one
normal and one abnormal variant of a gene associated with a
disorder. A child must inherit two aberrant copies - one from
each parent - to develop symptoms.
Still, such tests could be unsettling for those who do not
undergo pre-test counseling, said Dr. Brian Zikmund-Fisher of
the University of Michigan.
"There is a risk that someone will decide to get tested
because they are interested in one disease but end up getting
potentially disturbing information about another one, one that
they perhaps were less prepared to consider," he said.
23andMe, which is privately held, received early backing
from Google Inc and was valued at $1.1 billion in a
recent round of venture capital funding.
Like 23andMe, Pathway Genomics also received an FDA warning
letter in 2013, saying that consumers may take medical action on
the basis of its test results without having a full
understanding of what they mean.
Since the FDA rebuke in 2013, 23andMe has focused on
gathering consumer genetic data for use in drug and other
research and on providing customers with reports on their
ancestry.
