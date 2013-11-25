* FDA: tests have not received marketing clearance
By Toni Clarke and Sharon Begley
Nov 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
warned 23andMe, a company backed by Google Inc, to halt
sales of its genetic tests because they have not received
regulatory clearance.
23andMe, which was founded in 2006 by Anne Wojcicki, sells a
$99 DNA test that the company says can detect a range of genetic
variants and provide information about a person's health risks.
Wojcicki recently separated from her husband, Sergey Brin, a
co-founder of Google.
In a warning letter dated Nov. 22 and released on Monday,
the FDA said products that are designed to diagnose, mitigate or
prevent disease are medical devices that require regulatory
clearance or approval, "as FDA has explained to you on numerous
occasions."
The privately held company, which is based in Mountain View,
California, acknowledged receipt of the letter and said in a
statement that "we recognize that we have not met the FDA's
expectations regarding timeline and communication regarding our
submission."
The FDA said some of the intended uses of the company's
Saliva Collection Kit and Personal Genome Service (PGS) are
particularly concerning, including risk assessments for certain
cancers.
The agency said false positive tests for certain breast or
ovarian cancers could lead a patient to undergo preventative
surgery including mastectomy, intensive screening or other
potentially risky procedures. A false negative could result in a
failure to recognize and act on an actual risk.
23andMe will not be able to sell its tests for medical
purposes until it submits the necessary data.
The FDA has not cleared any genetic tests that are offered
directly to consumers.
Kathy Hudson, deputy director for science, outreach, and
policy at the National Institutes of Health, said the FDA action
clarifies its expectations for direct-to-consumer genetic
testing. "NIH believes genetic information has a great potential
to improve human health, but there need to be reliable,
validated tests," she said.
One concern is that the results of genetics research,
especially that linking a DNA variant to the risk of a
particular disease, might apply to some ethnic groups but not to
others. As a result, a consumer might think she has an elevated
risk of some illness when in fact she does not.
On its website "the company quotes numbers for risk from
published scientific papers, but you'd have to be pretty
sophisticated to know that if the study was done on western
Europeans it might not be relevant to you if you're Chinese,"
said geneticist Dr Jeff Murray of the University of Iowa and
president of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG).
The FDA said in its letter that 23andMe had submitted
applications in July and September of 2012 for several uses of
its saliva test but had failed to address issues raised by the
agency or to provide additional information requested. As a
result, the FDA said, the applications "are considered
withdrawn."
The company said its relationship with the FDA is "extremely
important to us and we are committed to fully engaging with them
to address their concerns."
WAKE-UP CALL
Dr. David Agus, a professor of medicine and engineering at
the University of Southern California and founder of Navigenics,
one of the first personal-DNA testing companies, said the FDA's
letter to "is not a death knell to personal DNA testing" but
should be a wake-up call. "We have to be transparent with
consumers about what sequencing their genome can and cannot
reveal," he added.
Navigenics was acquired last year by Life Technologies
Corp.
The FDA said it had been "diligently working" to help
23andMe comply with the law, and spent significant time
evaluating the intended uses of the DNA-testing product. It said
it provided detailed feedback to the company through more than
14 face-to-face and teleconference meetings, hundreds of email
exchanges, and dozens of written communications.
"However, even after these many interactions with 23andMe,
we still do not have any assurance that the firm has
analytically or clinically validated the PGS for its intended
uses," the FDA said.
While 23andMe may not have been communicating with the FDA,
Wojcicki has been talking at length to the media. Earlier this
month she told the New York Times that her company had mapped
the genotypes of 475,000 people over the last five years and
expected to "hit a million" in the first quarter of 2014.
In a recent article in Fast Company, Wojcicki said her
ultimate goal was to sign up 25 million people. "Once you get 25
million people, there's just a huge power of what types of
discoveries you can make," she said.
The company name refers to the 23 pairs of chromosomes that
make up each individual's genome.
After years of trying to obtain from 23andMe the information
it needs to ensure the tests are accurate, the FDA appears to
have finally lost patience.
"I think this will certainly grab the attention of a lot of
other companies out there," said Joseph McInerney, executive
vice president of the ASHG.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston and Sharon Begley in New
York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)