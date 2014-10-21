TEL AVIV Oct 21 Personal genetics company 23andMe and Israel's MyHeritage said on Tuesday they would collaborate to enable people to discover their heritage based on genetic ancestry and documented family history.

California-based 23andMe, which is backed by Google , is a pioneer in the sale of home genetic tests and has more than 750,000 clients. It sells a $99 DNA test, from which it provides its customers ancestry-related genetic reports.

MyHeritage helps families find their history with family tree tools and a library of more than 5.5 billion historical records.

"Combining genealogy with DNA-based ancestry is the next evolution in uncovering family history," said Gilad Japhet, chief executive of MyHeritage. "DNA testing can connect you to relatives you never knew existed, who descend from shared ancestors centuries ago, but family trees and historical records are critical to map and fully understand these connections."

Financial details were not disclosed.

Until last year, 23andMe also offered reports meant to provide information about a person's health risks but following objections from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it no longer offers that service. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)