By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 3 Educational technology company
2U Inc could be poised for a comeback, a little more
than six months after a report from noted short-seller Citron
Research sliced its share price nearly in half.
Prominent fund companies William Blair, Franklin Templeton
and Fidelity Investments increased their positions by 10 percent
or more in their most recent quarters, according to Morningstar.
That occurred when the total number of funds owning shares in
the company, which markets and operates online graduate
education programs for higher-tier universities such as
Northwestern University, the University of Southern California
and the University of California Berkeley, dipped 14 percent to
158.
The Meridian Growth Legacy fund - one of the best-performing
small-cap funds over the last 10 years - added a new position in
2U over the same time.
With 2U set to report earnings on May 5, some fund managers
say its quarterly results could counter any lingering suspicions
and help it regain its all-time high of $39.45 within the next
12 months, a 42 percent jump from its close on Monday at $27.73.
"When you have a business that isn't profitable and growing
fast, you can always poke holes in it, but we think that this
company has such a strong tailwind. They are far and away the
leader on execution and strategy" compared with education
technology competitors, said Mike Balkin, portfolio manager of
the William Blair Small Cap Growth fund.
Balkin estimates that 2U will have a $5 billion market cap
within 3 to 5 years, a nearly three-fold increase from its
current market value of $1.3 billion.
Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Meridian declined to
comment or did not respond to questions from Reuters.
SHORT-SELLER REPORT
Shares of the company dived in October after Citron Research
called it "for-profit education in a silly disguise" and said
its shares were worth $14, less than half the $29.22 they closed
at the day before the report was published.
Citron did not respond to requests to comment, and 2U
declined to comment, citing its upcoming earnings release.
Jeffrey Silber, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said the
Citron report prompted the company to become more transparent
about the profitability of its partnerships, countering Citron's
claim that its older contracts were not making money. The
company, which has said it is targeting 30 percent annual
revenue growth for the next several years, is expected to
announce six new programs in 2016, nine in 2017, and 12 in 2018.
Yet many investors remain skeptical. Short interest - a
measure of shares being held by investors who are betting they
will fall - remains high at 22 percent of available shares.
The high level of shorts could prompt the stock to pop
should the company beat earnings estimates on Thursday, said
Michael Tarkan, an analyst at Compass Point.
"As long as management continues to execute, you will see
another level of short-covering as we move through the year," he
said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan
Grebler)