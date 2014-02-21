Feb 21 2U Inc, which builds online learning
platforms, filed with U.S. financial regulators on Friday to
raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common
stock.
The Landover, Maryland-based company provides cloud-based
online learning platforms that help nonprofit colleges and
universities in student enrollment, education, support and other
services.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
are the lead underwriters to the offering, the company said in a
filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
2U, founded in 2008, is betting on the growing acceptance of
and demand for online post-secondary education programs among
students, academic institutions and employers.
The enrollments for post-secondary degrees rose 37 percent
in the decade through 2010 in the United States, and is expected
to grow 13 percent to 23.8 million by 2021, the company said
citing the U.S. Department of Education.
2U, which counts the University of Southern California,
Georgetown University among its customers, said its revenue rose
49 percent to $83.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31.
Its net loss widened to $28 million from $23.1 million
during the same period.
The company, whose investor include Redpoint Ventures and
Highland Capital Partners among others, said it intends to list
its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TWOU".
The filing did not reveal how many shares 2U planned to sell
or their expected price. The company said it plans to use the
proceeds from the IPO for marketing, investment in technology
and for ongoing services and support programs.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.